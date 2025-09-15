Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,557 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 211.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

