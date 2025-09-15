E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.