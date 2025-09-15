Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

