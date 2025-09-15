Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.90 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

