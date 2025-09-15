Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

