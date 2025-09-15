Gradient Investments LLC Sells 222,201 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

