Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SNPS opened at $425.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $590.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

