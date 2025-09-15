Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stake in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ambarella by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ambarella by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $80.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $716,894.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,577.42. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

