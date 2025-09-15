Mirabaud & Cie SA Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Mirabaud & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,400 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

