S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Stock Down 1.0%
SPGI opened at $545.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.02. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
