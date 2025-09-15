PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.