Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Purchased by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.6% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $27,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,575.44. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

