Mirabaud & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mirabaud & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.19 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

