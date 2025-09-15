Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 206,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

