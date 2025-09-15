Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 26,747 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $83,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

