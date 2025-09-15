Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

