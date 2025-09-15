Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5,481.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 780,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 766,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 861,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BWZ opened at $27.88 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

