TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY opened at $6.47 on Monday. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of TechnoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

