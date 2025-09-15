Martin Capital Partners LLC Invests $493,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE WHR opened at $92.27 on Monday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

