Persium Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 23.8% of Persium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

