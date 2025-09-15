Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

