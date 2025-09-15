Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.