FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a 9.4% increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.53 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

