Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4%

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

