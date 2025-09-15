Atlas Brown Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF opened at $25.58 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.