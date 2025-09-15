Atlas Brown Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
UTF opened at $25.58 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
