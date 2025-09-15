Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.94 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

