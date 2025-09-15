Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,170.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

