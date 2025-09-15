Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Stake Reduced by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,468 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GBIL opened at $100.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.