Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Charis Legacy Partners LLC

Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

