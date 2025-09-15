Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Evergy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

