Sanofi $SNY Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 8.5% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 39.1% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 11.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $518,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SNY opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

