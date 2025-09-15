Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.35 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

