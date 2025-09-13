O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

