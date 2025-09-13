Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes $564,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 488,816 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,687,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $96.82 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,242.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

