Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys Shares of 2,796 Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE STZ opened at $139.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $139.45 and a one year high of $261.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

