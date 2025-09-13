Woodline Partners LP Sells 277,999 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,050. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

