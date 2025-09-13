Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,257,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,175,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 999,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

