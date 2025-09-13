iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9,359.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $190.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.