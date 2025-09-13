Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $142.74 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

