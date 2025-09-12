Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

