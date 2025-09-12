Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,176 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0%

DE stock opened at $476.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $383.10 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

