Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $303.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $304.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

