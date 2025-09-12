Insider Selling: ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Sells A$629,254.80 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Scott sold 148,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.23, for a total value of A$629,254.80.

ZIP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

