PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

