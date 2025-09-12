Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry You Buys 2,050 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Harry You acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.78 per share, for a total transaction of $706,799.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,757,687.56. This trade represents a 6.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

