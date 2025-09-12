Ascent Group LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $161.16 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

