Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

