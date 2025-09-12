Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,821 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

