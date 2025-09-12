Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $599,000 Investment in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 345.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.