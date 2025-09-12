David Blair Kirk Buys 3,400 Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CRM opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

